A reporter who got a tax return belonging to Donald Trump predicted racketeering charges against the former president, his three oldest children and the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, has cut ties with him and the Trump Organization over what it said were unreliable annual statements.

David Cay Johnston, who obtained and reported in 2017 Trump’s 2005 tax return, told CNN’s New Day on Tuesday that Mazars is helping Manhattan prosecutors compile “a New York State racketeering case against Trump, the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg and probably Donald’s three oldest children.”

Trump’s three oldest children are Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. The Trump Organization has been under criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Weisselberg was indicted last year in the probe on multiple fraud-related charges.

In addition to the Manhattan DA probe, the New York Attorney General’s Office has been civilly probing the Trump Organization over its business dealings.

In a statement, the Trump Organization said that “Mazars’ work was performed in accordance with all applicable accounting standards and principles and that such statements of financial condition do not contain any material discrepancies. This confirmation effectively renders the investigations by the DA and AG moot.”

Johnston called that last sentence “utter complete nonsense.”

