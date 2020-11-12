Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R-AZ) shut down any suspicions regarding voter fraud in his state during an interview with Fox Business, also claiming that “it does appear that Joe Biden will win Arizona.”

During a Tuesday interview, Brnovich told Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto that, although mathematically possible, it is “very, highly unlikely” that President Donald Trump will win the state.

Fox News, the Associated Press, and Decision Desk HQ have all called Arizona for Biden, but the results have not yet been officially announced by the state or by several other major news outlets.

“Right now there’s, you know, less than 50,000 votes to count, and the president would have to get about 65 percent of them to win Arizona so it does appear that Joe Biden will win Arizona,” Brnovich said.

The attorney general also addressed rumors of election fraud in Arizona, promising that there is no evidence of voter irregularities. He even tackled “sharpiegate” and said that his office examined more than 1,o00 complaints regarding ballots that were allegedly invalidated by bleeding ink. His team found no evidence of fraud and “no facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results will change.”

“They also did a random audit of two percent of the precincts, and it came back, 100 percent that there wasn’t any statistical anomalies or errors as to the lawsuit that was filed,” he added. “We are literally talking about less than 200 votes that are in question.So the reality is, even if it was possible that those votes flipped– those 200 votes. I do not think it will make a difference in Arizona, just because of the numbers.”

He also shut down fraud allegations by pointing out that many Arizona voters “split their ticket” and voted for both Republican and Democratic candidates.

“And so if indeed there was some great conspiracy, it apparently didn’t work since the county election official, who was a Democrat lost and other Republicans won. What really happened it came down to, people split their ticket, people voted for Republicans down ballot,” he said. “They didn’t vote for President Trump, Martha McSally and so that that’s the reality. Just because that happened, it doesn’t mean it’s fraud.”

Addressing the president’s lawsuit in Arizona, Brnovich suggested taking legal action immediately if problems are spotted, instead of waiting until after the election,

“We need to deal in facts and evidence if there is a problem, or when you think there’s a potential problem. The answer is you don’t wait until it’s done to file a lawsuit. If you have problems with people on the voter rolls, you know other issues, you need to address those problems prospectively instead of reactively, and I can only control what I can control,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

