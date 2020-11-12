Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) threw shade at her Democratic colleague, Senator Joe Manchin (WV) for flatly rejecting the idea of defunding the police.

Throughout the week, Manchin made headlines by speaking against proposals among Democrats for Medicare for all, ending the legislative filibuster, and packing the Supreme Court. This originated, largely, from an interview Manchin gave the Washington Examiner. As he tweeted that interview out, Manchin also expressed his disdain for the #DefundThePolice movement.

“Defund the police? Defund, my butt,” he said. “I’m a proud West Virginia Democrat. We are the party of working men and women. We want to protect Americans & jobs & healthcare. We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police.”

Defund the police? Defund, my butt. I'm a proud West Virginia Democrat. We are the party of working men and women. We want to protect Americans' jobs & healthcare. We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police. https://t.co/EIFHX5OQ37 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 11, 2020

As it were, Ocasio-Cortez is one of several Democratic lawmakers that got on board with the “defund” movement this year amid civil unrest following the death of George Floyd. The congresswoman has been emphatic in pushing to slash police budgets — whereas other Democrats have argued that the slogan pertains to broader conversations about reforming law enforcement and redistributing the use of their funds.

Ocasio-Cortez noticed Manchin’s comments, so she posted a picture of herself staring him down while he clapped at a State of the Union address from President Donald Trump.

