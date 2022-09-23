Republican Rep. Nancy Mace Tells CNN She Wouldn’t Vote for Graham’s Abortion Ban: ‘The Devil’s Always in the Details’

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace is one of the numerous conservative critics of fellow South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) proposed national abortion ban, telling CNN on Friday that her own experience with rape gives her pause about the bill.

Speaking to John Berman on New Day, Mace pointed out multiple specific issues she has with Graham’s proposal including a requirement for a rape to be reported in order for it to merit an exception in the rule.

“We have to have exceptions for women who have been raped, for girls who have been victims of incest,” Mace said.

Mace said a requirement for women to come forward is a “non-starter” for her.

“The devil’s always in the details. Having a woman who’s a victim of rape, requiring her to report it to police is a non-starter for me. I was raped when I was 16. I know how traumatic that experience can be,” she said. “It’s harrowing. It’s been a life a lifetime of trauma for most women like myself. I can’t imagine the judgement, the fear, that women have when reporting it.”

Mace referenced her own story, having recounted her rape publicly years after it happened.

“I talked about my story three years ago in 2018 when South Carolina was doing its heartbeat bill and that was 20 plus years after my trauma and the way that women are treated when they come forward is disgusting,” she said.

“So you could not vote for the Lindsey Graham bill?” Berman asked.

“Not as it stands,” Mace said.

The Republican congresswoman did give some indication she could potentially support the legislation in the future, saying the “details have to be worked out.”

Graham’s proposal has received a mixed response from Republicans, but the senator claimed when introducing it that if his party wins the House and Senate in the midterm elections that there will be a vote.

Watch above via CNN.

