Dr. Mehmet Oz revealed President Donald Trump’s theory that Fanta is “good for him” and kills cancer cells in the body because “it kills grass.”

Oz, who serves as the Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), joined Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast, Triggered, for Tuesday’s episode, punningly titled “Following the Healthy Brick Road.”

As he discussed CMS’s ban on all new durable medical equipment suppliers, Dr. Oz claimed there are currently twice as many durable medical equipment suppliers in South Florida as McDonald’s locations due to fraud — “not because Bobby [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] is knocking out McDonald’s,” Oz joked.

The mere mention of the golden arches quickly snowballed into a conversation about Trump’s diet, beginning with the infamous photo in which Trump convinced a seemingly horrified Kennedy to eat McDonald’s.

“You’ve eaten with my father,” Trump Jr. commented to Oz as he described the moment in which the viral photo was snapped. “He eats like a blue-collar American. It’s not a show. This is what he does. And he’s got his two Big Macs and multiple fries, and he convinces Bobby.”

Oz noted that Trump replicates such fast food meals weekly in the Oval Office.

“He’ll first start off with candy bars — that little candy jar, he’ll call it,” Oz said. “He’ll hit the red button. And then comes the diet soda pop, which your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass if poured on grass, so therefore it must kill cancer cells in the body.”

Trump Jr. simultaneously shrugged off and laughed at the revelation as Oz continued.

“I’m not even going to argue this right now,” Oz said. “You know, we were on Air Force One the other day, and I walk in there because he wants to talk about something, and he’s got … an orange Fanta on his desk. So I say, ‘Are you kidding me?’ And he starts to sheepishly grin. He goes, ‘You know, this stuff is good for me. It kills cancer cells. And then he tells me, ‘It’s fresh-squeezed. So how bad could it be for you?’”

In his dad’s defense, Trump Jr. posited that “maybe he is on to something” due to Trump’s “level of energy, recall, stamina.”

Oz noted that in 2016, Trump joined Oz’s show with his lab reports, which showed he was in perfect health and “his testosterone, quite frankly, was through the roof, not taking any supplements.”

While Oz said some of it is genetic, he also claimed some of it, as Trump argues, is because Trump eats junk food on the campaign trail to avoid getting sick.

“It’s food made in large, reputable chains because they have quality control on meals,” Oz said before adding, “And there are times he [Trump] doesn’t eat like that. He doesn’t always eat junk stuff.”

Trump Jr. responded with an “eh” noise in disagreement before adding an example contrary to Oz’s claim.

“The best was when he tried to do the Atkins diet, and he’d have a big ol’ steak and that’s great if you’re doing all protein, and then half a pound of catch up on it, and, ‘I’m just going to have one scoop of ice cream.’” Trump Jr. recalled. “I’m like, ‘No! You’re doing no carbs.’”

He noted that food is Trump’s “thing” over drugs and alcohol.

“He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t do drugs, he never did, never tried it,” Trump Jr. said. “So, he always jokes, when he pushes that button for the Diet Coke and the candy, the big bowl of candy, he’s like, that’s my alcohol.”

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