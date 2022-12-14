‘Republicans Are Emasculated’: Rand Paul Furious Over Bipartisan Spending Deal, Says GOP Isn’t Fiscally Conservative

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) declared that Republicans have “emasculated” themselves by agreeing to a major spending deal and complained Republicans aren’t fiscally conservative.

On Tuesday night, leading congressional Democrats and Republicans agreed on a framework to fund the government through most of 2023. The House is expected to vote on the measure Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Senate could take up the measure as early as Thursday.

Some Republicans have called on their leadership to wait until the next Congress convenes, when the GOP will control the House.

Paul stated he is staunchly opposed to whatever deal emerges. Instead of one large omnibus package, he said Congress should pass 12 separate appropriations bills and that Republicans should temporarily block one or two to gain leverage to enact policy changes.

“This brings upon us the lie that Republicans really are fiscally conservative,” he told Larry Kudlow on Fox Business on Wednesday. “The Democrats aren’t. They will not pretend to be fiscally conservative. Not one of them up here gives a darn about the debt.”

Paul noted that all it would take to sink the spending bill is 41 Republican votes, which would be enough to block cloture to advance it.

“It would take 41 votes,” he averred. “If 41 one of us said ‘No’ and held our ground until there was a compromise, we could force Democrats to reduce spending. We have completely and totally abdicated the power of the purse. Republicans are emasculated. They have no power and they are unwilling to gain that power back.”

Kudlow said he agreed with Paul and asked what the GOP stands for.

“I mean, what do Republicans stand for?” Kudlow said. “This has something to do with the disappointing midterm election results. Are Republicans reliable? We need lower spending. We need less government. We need lower taxes and regulations. We need a growthier economy.”

Seemingly exasperated, Kudlow asked, “Where is the GOP? Why is this so hard?”

