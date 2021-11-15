RFK Jr. Makes Nutso Claim to Tucker Carlson That Covid Vaccine ‘Appears to Be Killing More People Than All Vaccines Combined’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested on Monday’s Tucker Carlson Today that the vaccine against Covid-19 has killed thousands and declared it more deadly than all other vaccines combined.

The anti-vax Kennedy, who claims he is not anti-vax, cited the CDC’s frequently misunderstood Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, (VAERS) to back up his claim. Tucker Carlson himself has touted numbers from VAERS when discussing “the apparent death rate from the coronavirus vaccines” on his show.

“There have been 17,000 deaths reported to VAERS from the Covid vaccines,” Kennedy. “And that’s more – in the last eight months – than all vaccines, the billions and billions of vaccines combined over the past 30 years. This vaccine is–appears to be killing more people than all vaccines combined.”

In May, Dr. Pradheep J. Shanker spoke with Mediate editor in chief Aidan McLaughlin, who asked the doctor whether VAERS provides an accurate picture of adverse reactions to vaccines. Here’s part of their exchange:

AM: Is Tucker Carlson’s conclusion about vaccine deaths, based on his assessment of VAERS, accurate? PS: It is not accurate. VAERS was intended to cast a wide net to capture any possible or potential complication that even has the remotest possibility of being related to the vaccine. Any adverse event is considered reportable. This ranges from direct symptoms, such as fevers or hematomas, to events such as death from blunt trauma in a car accident (which, of course, is highly unlikely to be related to the vaccine). More severe complications tend to be reported more often. And unlike health professionals, any reports of complications that are known by vaccine manufacturers must be reported, under penalty of law. With hundreds of millions of doses, the likelihood of some percentage of those people dying (especially among the elderly) after vaccination is a certainty. Carlson did nothing to filter out which deaths were expected with or without the vaccine, and which deaths can be tied to the vaccine.

Indeed, much has been made by anti-vaxxers about people who have died after receiving the vaccine. What those critics often omit, however, is the fact that the Covid vaccine was first administered to the oldest and most medically vulnerable people nearly a year ago.

