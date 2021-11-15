Wyoming GOP Votes to Just Pretend Liz Cheney Isn’t a Republican Anymore

The Wyoming Republican Party has voted to stop officially recognizing Congresswoman Liz Cheney as a Republican.

The state GOP censured her back in February for voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump for incitement to insurrection. Now they have narrowly voted — 31 to 29 — to just act like she’s not technically part of the Republican party any more.

Per the Associated Press:

The 31-29 vote Saturday in Buffalo, Wyoming, by the state party central committee followed votes by local GOP officials in about one-third of Wyoming’s 23 counties to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican.

Cheney has been a conservative Republican for a while, and in the past few days she has slammed the Biden administration multiple times, including on the Build Back Better legislation Democrats have been trying to pass.

The Biden Admin has tried – and failed – to rely on our adversaries to lower prices at the pump. Now, they're considering tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This is wrong. We should support American oil producers so they can meet our needs.https://t.co/z0h96e6IRP — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) November 10, 2021

"Build Back Better" focuses more on weaponizing the IRS than helping American taxpayers: – $45 billion in funding for IRS audits, investigations and enforcement – $2 billion in funding for taxpayer assistance services This empowers the IRS — not American taxpayers. — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) November 10, 2021

But she has garnered the ire of many Republicans because of her many criticisms of Trump and her presence on the January 6 select committee looking into the Capitol riots, which were spurred on by weeks of the former president pushing the big lie.

