Richard Painter Goes Off: If Trump Promised Pardons to Get Wall Built, He Should Be Impeached, Convicted, and Put in Jail

Richard Painter, former Bush White House ethics lawyer and bombastic Trump critic who’s called for the president to be removed under the 25th Amendment, went off on President Donald Trump again tonight over reporting that he’s offered pardons to officials if they break the law working to get the border wall done.

The Washington Post reported last night that the president is frustrated by the pace of progress and wants more done to build the wall before the 2020 election, telling people to “take the land” and that if they get in trouble he’ll pardon them. One anonymous White House official said that “Trump is joking when he makes such statements about pardons.”

Trump denied the report on Twitter today and blasted the Washington Post for “FAKE NEWS.”

Another totally Fake story in the Amazon Washington Post (lobbyist) which states that if my Aides broke the law to build the Wall (which is going up rapidly), I would give them a Pardon. This was made up by the Washington Post only in order to demean and disparage – FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

On MSNBC tonight, Painter first talked about the House Judiciary Committee investigating Trump’s plan to hold the next G7 summit at his Doral resort and said, “They should have been investigating all of the illegal, unconstitutional emoluments, profits and benefits, that this president is receiving from foreign governments.”

He said the House should be pursuing impeachment and if they don’t, “he’s just going to keep breaking the law”:

“We just heard that he’s telling his subordinates to go ahead and break the law in building the law, and he’ll get them a pardon. That in itself should lead to his impeachment, his conviction, and putting him in jail if he actually did that.”

You can watch above, MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com