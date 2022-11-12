Rick Scott Rips GOP’s Midterm ‘Message’: ‘It Was a Complete Disappointment’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Fox News host Sean Hannity struck a disappointed tone on Friday night as the two attempted to break down exactly why Republicans did not have a more significant showing in the midterms.

“Where did all this pie in the sky talk about a wave and a tsunami election come from? Because I never saw it,” Hannity asked Scott at the tail-end of the interview.

According to Scott, the disappointments can be chalked up to not enough voters turning out and the party not presenting enough of a “positive” message to contrast with President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, called the midterm results a “complete disappointment.”

“Here’s what happened to us. Election Day, our voters didn’t show up. We didn’t get enough voters. It’s a complete disappointment,” the senator said. “We’ve got to reflect now. What didn’t happen? I think we didn’t have enough of a positive message. We said everything about how bad the Biden agenda was. It’s bad, the Democrats are radical, but we have to have a plan of what we stand for.”

All eyes have now fallen to the runoff election in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock (R-GA) and Republican Herschel Walker. Scott said Walker needs to focus on the issues and Republicans need to unite behind the candidate.

Scott’s comments follow a Politico report indicating that the senator planned on challenging Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his Senate leadership position, but reversed his plan after it became clear Republicans may not win a majority in the Senate.

Scott signed a letter this week calling for the Senate to delay a GOP leadership vote to have “serious discussions” about the direction forward.

“We are all disappointed that a red wave failed to materialize, and there are multiple reasons it did not. We need to have serious discussions within our conference as to why and what we can do to improve our chances in 2024,” the letter read.

Watch above via Fox News

