Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, doubled down on his pledge to raise most Americans’ taxes if the GOP retakes the Senate in this year’s midterms.

Scott gleefully justified his proposal to Laura Ingraham on Monday night.

Last month, he unveiled a plan that stipulating that, “All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.”

When asked on Fox News if he wanted to raise taxes on most Americans last month, Scott straight up lied by saying his plan would not do that. He received no pushback from host Sean Hannity.

Appearing on The Ingraham Angle on Monday, Scott said that Americans “want free government stuff.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has distanced himself from Scott’s agenda. Last week he said at a press conference that it “will not be a part of the Republican Senate majority agenda” if the GOP retakes the chamber.

But that would depend on whether McConnell is still the leader of Senate Republicans.

Speaking with Scott, Ingraham rather bizarrely called his plan to hike taxes on most Americans “unabashedly populist.”

“Here’s what’s not fair,” he said. “We have hard-working Americans – they’re paying all these taxes, and retirees pay them. Who’s not? We’ve got some billionaires not paying it, and we got people that want free government stuff and they don’t want to have any skin in the game. That’s not fair.”

Ingraham followed up by asking Scott, “What is going on here with Mitch McConnell?” She noted that “he’s not a populist,” but rather “an old-style Bush Republican.”

Scott replied, “I just think there’s a difference of opinion.”

When asked by Ingraham if he was “fine” presenting his plan to voters, Scott responded, “Hell yeah!”

