McConnell Trashes Rick Scott’s Plan as Florida Senator Flees Presser: ‘That Will Not Be a Part of the Republican Senate Majority Agenda’

Mitch McConnell seemed to throw Rick Scott’s vision for a Republican agenda under the bus when he bashed the Florida senator’s policy ideas as Scott walked out of the Senate minority leader’s press conference.

McConnell, Scott, and their colleagues spoke with the media on Tuesday, during which time, Scott offered his hope that “all of us do our part to do everything we can to hold [Vladimir] Putin accountable” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Scott stepped away from the lectern after saying that, and as McConnell moved back up to take questions, a reporter asked him “can I ask you about Senator Scott introducing an agenda that Democrats have seized on? It includes tax increases, it’s been very controversial, I wonder what your thoughts on this are.”

“Well, Senator Scott is behind me. He can address the issue of his particular measure,” McConnell said. It isn’t clear whether or not McConnell was aware of this, but Scott wasn’t behind him because he had already walked out of press conference.

“If we’re fortunate enough to have the majority next year, I’ll be the majority leader. I’ll decide in consultation with my members, what to put on the floor,” McConnell continued. “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of the Republican Senate Majority agenda.”

McConnell’s remarks seem to be the continuation of a recent, reported dispute between him and Scott.

Scott recently released an outline of his vision for the Republican Party’s agenda, consisting of a mix of culture war items and policy proposals. Politico reports that McConnell has criticized Scott’s ideas, saying his ideas — including tax increases — will make the GOP vulnerable to public criticism.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com