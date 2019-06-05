RNC Spokeswoman Compares 2020 Democrats to Murderous Dictator Benito Mussolini

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Liz Harrington compared 2020 Democratic presidential candidates to murderous fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, and Fox News hard news anchor Harris Faulkner partially agreed with the assessment.

On Wednesday’s edition of Fox News’ Outnumbered Overtime With Harris Faulkner, Harrington told Faulkner that voters are “going to be faced with a choice in 2020, and the president is exactly right. He said there are no Winston Churchills.”

“But you know, I do see quite a few Benito Mussolinis in the Democratic field,” Harrington added, to an audible “Ooh!” from Faulkner.

“And now it’s about running, getting the trains to run on time in Hawaii because they’re talking about banning airplanes in 10 years,” Harrington continued, making the first of many claims in the segment that have been rated “false” by Politifact.

“Wow,” Faulkner said, without challenging the falsehood.

The anchor then expressed partial agreement with the comparison, saying “I would imagine that you’ll get some push back on any comparisons to Mussolini, but I do understand the socialism aspect of that,” an aspect that Politifact has rated “Pants on Fire.”

“So let’s just stay in the lane of the money, if you will,” Faulkner said, as Harrington proceeded to make more claims about Democratic policies.

Faulkner switched gears and asked about states like Michigan, and slammed Biden in the process.

“What is it that Biden and Sanders, what are they saying to people there on the ground?” Faulkner asked, then added “Biden hasn’t even really been out there that much, he seems to be in protection mode, away from the gaffe possibilities or potential.”

Harrington agreed with the hard news anchor that Biden’s campaign is “hiding” their candidate, and said they’re trying to present Biden as “somehow a moderate,

but the fact is he’s lurching to the left just like the rest of the Democratic field.”

“So is that resonating in Michigan?” Faulkner asked, hours after a new poll showed Trump losing badly to both Sanders and Biden in Michigan.

Harrington said she’s seen no evidence of “a single Donald Trump supporter who had changed their mind since 2016,” and claimed “the public polls were all wrong in 2016.”

“Yes,” Faulkner agreed. Most 2016 polls were actually correct when factoring in the margin of error.

“You know, the RNC wants people to vote though,” Faulkner observed. “I mean, you don’t want to have a situation where everybody thinks that, oh, everything is just in the bag, you don’t have to worry, and that is a risk when things look great so early on. So what is your plan there, the fundraising arm, and the platform and political armor if you will, going forward to keep people engaged?”

Harrington described the campaign, and then Faulkner concluded by praising Trump, telling Harrington “Well, look, he was out there 7 days a week during the midterm elections, he is an amazing marketer.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

