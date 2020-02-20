Longtime President Donald Trump ally and dirty trickster Roger Stone left a Washington D.C. federal courthouse Thursday in silence after Judge Amy Berman Jackson handed down a three year and four-month prison sentence to Stone.

Stone was previously found guilty of witness tampering and lying to Congress.

As the former Trump campaign confidant walked out of the courthouse, a crowd cheered, “Lock him up.”

During the sentencing, Judge Jackson, according to reports, stated, “At his core, Mr. Stone is an insecure person who craves and recklessly pursues attention.”

