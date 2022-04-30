Roland Martin Tells Tiffany Cross Democrats ‘Cannot Play Fair’ in 2022 and DNC Chair Agrees: ‘It’s a Good Road Map”

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee Jaime Harrison talked with MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross on Saturday about the 2022 election prospects for Democrats, and agreed with a take from Roland S. Martin that this is no time for the party to “play fair.”

Cross had a one-on-one discussion with Harrison for her show The Cross Connection during which they covered the midterms and how Democrats can overcome what looks like a wave for Republicans in November. They covered a variety of angles, including their shared belief that the “mainstream media” isn’t doing enough to get the party’s message out there.

After saying she agreed about the media covering Democrats unfairly, Cross shifted to Republicans, saying, “let’s talk about the fascists on the other side.”

She brought up remarks from Roland Martin earlier in the show, who said that Democrats have to go to “war” to change their fortunes ahead of the election. “You cannot play fair with people who don’t play fair. There are no rules,” he said.

After playing the clip, Cross asked the DNC chair for his thoughts, adding, “I felt like that was a good road map.”

“It is a good road map,” agreed Harrison.

