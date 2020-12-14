Senator Mitt Romney (R- UT) drew upon his own experience losing a presidential election in reacting to President Donald Trump’s continued refusal to concede.

CNBC’s Shepard Smith opened the interview Monday night asking about the covid relief package currently being negotiated in Congress, specifically bringing up the lack of direct payments — something legislators from both parties have called out.

When the subject of Bill Barr stepping down came up, Romney made a point of bringing up Trump’s legal fight to overturn the election results.

“He’s claiming fraud, senator, and there’s no evidence of it. Bill Barr didn’t go along with it and now he’s out,” Smith said.

“BilL Barr drew the line,” Romney responded.

Smith then asked, “How much damage is the president doing to democracy trying to overturn the will of the people?”

Romney responded:

“The biggest concern that I have is that people here genuinely believe that somehow this election was stolen, and there’s not evidence of that. The president was saying it was stolen even before election day happened! He said if he loses it would be fraud. Well, no one knows that! I thought I was going to win too when I ran for president in 2012. I didn’t. I didn’t go out and say fraud. We have a process. We count the votes. That’s the way it is.”

He even added he’s concerned “that the cause of democracy here, as well as around the world,” is hurt by what’s going on.

