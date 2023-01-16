Ron Johnson Addresses Chuck Todd Spat While On Fox News, Asks If Joe Biden Was ‘Financing’ Hunter’s ‘Illegal Activity With Prostitutes?’

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) spoke to Fox News’s Harris Faulkner on Monday and continued to push corruption allegations against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. During their lengthy interview, Faulkner asked Johnson to address Johnson’s spat on Sunday’s edition of Meet the Press with host Chuck Todd.

Faulkner asked Johnson to weigh in on the part of the interview regarding the “investigation into Hunter Biden” that “is getting a lot of attention. Let’s watch.”

Faulkner then played the clip of Todd and Johnson sparring over the topic, which was mostly inaudible as the two spoke over each other. The exchange ended on Sunday with Todd telling Johnson, “Look, you can go back on your partisan cable cocoon and talk about media bias all you want! I understand it’s part of your identity.”

“Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley, who I mentioned moments ago with this quote, ‘Todd just heaps insults upon those who have called for investigations. The point is not that there are proven crimes, but the need to have a special counsel look into these offenses, including some of the and those that involved emails referencing the president.’ What were you trying to say about 30,000? Because that particular point was when he really leaned in,” Faulkner asked, regarding the clip.

“Yeah, you couldn’t understand because he’s talking over to me. He doesn’t interview me, he argues with me. But Hunter Biden, and we have records that show about $30,000 were paid to prostitutes, probably individuals associated with the Eastern European sex trafficking ring, $30,000, that same time period in the midst of that five-month period over two months Joe Biden committed to apparently wire Hunter Biden by $100,000,” replied Johnson, adding:

So was the president of the United States are at that point in time the former vice president financing Hunter Biden’s illegal activity with prostitutes. Where’s the #MeToo movement in terms of the outrage of the son of the president cavorting with the people that could be coerced into the sex slave, sex trafficking business?

“Well, again, that’s just one of the crimes. We know that the FBI is investigating Hunter Biden for potential tax evasion, you know, other potential serious crimes, but they’ve been investigating since 2018. Now, what’s amazing, if you look at the timeline, Harris’s the FBI starts investigating him in 2018. In April 2019, Hunter Biden gets off the board of Burisma,” Johnson continued, adding:

He turns over his computer to a computer repair shop. And later that month, Joe Biden announces for president. Are those things connected? And then, of course, we know later in 2019, the FBI takes possession of that computer. And on the way out the door, they look at Mr. Mac Isaac and say, ‘you know, in our experiences, people that don’t talk about these things don’t get in trouble.’ And then the FBI over the next nine months laid the groundwork to sabotage the hunter. Biden’s computer is being, you know, a Russian misinformation campaign, knowing full well that it was authentic, it was genuine.

“And that got into social media,” interjected Faulkner.

“There is a much larger story of corruption, complicity between federal law enforcement, the mainstream media, the Biden family, and other Democrats as well. There’s a much larger story here,” Johnson concluded.

