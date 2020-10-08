Ronna McDaniel seethed at the Commission for Presidential Debates for their decision to adopt a virtual format for their second event of the 2020 election.

The GOP chairwoman remains in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, which seems to have originated from the White House’s apparent super-spreader event that left President Donald Trump and many others infected. Nonetheless, McDaniel gave an interview to Fox News’ Sandra Smith on Thursday, where the focus was on Trump’s refusal to participate in a virtual debate.

McDaniel began by slamming the commission and saying it was “filled with Republicans who have been very critical of this president, and a large group of Democrats.” After that, she insinuated that the commission is in Joe Biden’s pocket, claiming “47 years of Joe Biden being in D.C. has bought him a lot of favors across the aisle.”

“I hope no future nominee of our party works with this commission,” McDaniel said. “They are a total joke and they are hurting our democracy and impacting this election.”

As McDaniel continued to wail on the commission, Smith interjected to note it was “merely days ago” when the country learned of Trump’s diagnosis. Smith repeatedly brought up the White House’s non-transparency on Trump’s Covid testing history, but McDaniel continued to claim “the White House has been transparent” and mostly stuck with attacking the commission’s decision.

Watch above, via Fox News.

