BREAKING: GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman, McDaniel tested positive on Wednesday, prior to President Donald Trump’s diagnosis, and was last with Trump a week ago:

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Repblican National Committee, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to multiple people briefed on the situation.

Ms. McDaniel is the latest person who is in frequent contact with President Trump to test positive for the virus.

She was last with Mr. Trump on Friday, and has been at her home in Michigan since then, the people briefed on the matter said.

She received her diagnosis on Wednesday, they said. After a crowded donor event in March at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s private club in Florida, Ms. McDaniel fell ill, but she tested negative at the time.