CNN host S.E. Cupp gave her support to the newly-opened impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, noting “impeachment is generally bad for America, but we have crossed the Rubicon.”

“Now whether this results in his impeachment is another story. I’ve been very hesitant to jump on that bandwagon thus far. Namely because there simply wasn’t enough there, and impeachment is generally bad for America, but we have crossed the Rubicon. There’s simply no way around opening an impeachment inquiry. It is the right thing to do, and the time is now,” Cupp said on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday.

Cupp then warned her audience that Trump was going to try to spin away anything that was damaging to him, naming specifically Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president and the whistleblower alleging the Trump administration “locked down” transcripts of multiple controversial calls.

“When the White House admits it directed the call transcript to be locked down and filed in a separate classified system where few people could see it? That sounds like there’s plenty improper,” she said. “To a lot of people that sounds like a cover-up, in fact.”

“Guys, Trump is hoping we are too stupid to put these pieces together. He’s betting he can gaslight his way through this, create enough confusion and chaos that we get too tired and overwhelmed to see it as clearly as it really is. But this isn’t complicated. It’s pretty darn crystal clear,” Cupp continued.

“Through all of it, you just have to trust your gut and common sense,” she said.

Watch above, via CNN.

