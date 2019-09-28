AG Bill Barr Reportedly ‘Surprised and Angry’ Trump Mentioned Him in Ukraine Call

A new report states that Attorney General Bill Barr is “angry” President Donald Trump tried to lump him in with Rudy Giuliani’s efforts during Trump’s controversial call with the Ukrainian president.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that Barr was unaware that Trump had told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky both him and Giuliani could help investigate Joe Biden.

“I will have Mr. Giuliani give you a call and I am also going to have Attorney General Barr call and we will get to the bottom of it,” Trump told Zelensky in the July 25 call, according to a memo released by the White House.

Officials told the AP that Barr has not spoken with Trump about investigating Biden or his son Hunter Biden, Trump has not asked Barr to contact Ukrainian officials about the matter, and Barr has not spoken with Giuliani about anything related to Ukraine.

The Department of Justice has said it was not made aware of the call until later in August.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tore into Barr earlier this week, telling MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Barr has “gone rogue.”

I think where they’re going is a coverup of the coverup,” Pelosi said, adding “And that’s really sad for them, and to have a Justice Department go so rogue, well they have been for a while, and now it just makes matters worse.”

