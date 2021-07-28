S.E. Cupp Rips Elise Stefanik for ‘Cravenly’ Blaming Pelosi for 1/6: ‘Power Has Corrupted’ Her

CNN’s S.E. Cupp slammed Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R- NY) on Wednesday for “cravenly” blaming Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

During a Tuesday press conference, Stefanik accused Pelosi of bearing responsibility for the riot, claiming she “was made aware of potential security threats to the Capitol, and she failed to act.”

Cupp said she “had to watch that back multiple times” because she “could not believe she was actually saying that and spinning it that sort of disgracefully and cravenly.”

“It would be laughable if it weren’t so sad, the idea that Nancy Pelosi’s role in the January 6th insurrection would be questioned,” Cupp continued. “Her role was probably cowering in her office. She was targeted on that day.”

“None of what she said is true. What she said is awful and pretty indefensible. And it’s really just sad to watch how power has corrupted Elise Stefanik.”

Alisyn Camerota brought up comments from some congressional Republicans saying they didn’t watch Tuesday’s hearings with Capitol Police officers testifying about January 6th.

Liz Cheney was asked Tuesday about Stefanik’s comments, and she said in response, “If I were saying the things that you just played, I’d be deeply ashamed of myself… For anybody to be suggesting that somehow [Trump] wasn’t responsible, I think it’s shameful.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

