Sarah Sanders Admits Trump’s Sanctuary Cities Plan ‘Didn’t Make Sense’: Isn’t Even ‘Our Third Choice’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several damning statements about Donald Trump‘s recent proposal to send migrants to so-called sanctuary cities, admitting that when the White House first considered it, they determined it “didn’t make sense to go forward,” and that even now, it’s not even “our third choice.”

On Sunday morning’s edition of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, host George Stephanopoulos pressed Sanders about Trump’s threat to send migrants from the southern border into sanctuary cities, noting that “when this story broke on Thursday, White House officials said flatly that the idea had been rejected.”

“We know that President Trump called the former Homeland Security secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, and she told him that her legal team reviewed it; simply not legal,” he said, and asked “So, how can you continue to push this?

Sanders admitted that the plan “was brought up at a staff level and it was determined at that time that, logistically, there were a lot of challenges and it probably didn’t make sense to move forward and the idea did not go further…”

“Not just logistically, legally,” Stephanopoulos interjected.

“The president heard the idea, he likes it, so — well, we’re looking to see if there are options that make it possible, and doing a full and thorough and extensive review.”

Sanders went on to say that Trump’s plan is “not our first choice, probably not even our second or third choice, but we have to look at all options as long as Democrats refuse to do their jobs and fix the problem.”

“I don’t understand why the president’s attracted to it at all,” Stephanopoulos said. “It actually could encourage more immigrants. It’s — would be easier for these migrants to put down roots in the U.S. in sanctuary cities, so it seems to run counter to his objectives.”

“Again, this isn’t the president’s plan,” Sanders said, of Trump’s plan. “His top priority is to stop the flow of illegal immigration coming into our country to begin with. Democrats and courts, frankly, keep tying the president’s hands and stopping him from being able to do that.”

Watch the clip above, via ABC.

