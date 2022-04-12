Saudi State TV Brutally Mocks Biden as Doddering Old Man Who Calls Kamala Harris ‘First Lady’

A state-run television station in Saudi Arabia mocked President Joe Biden as a sleepy dotard in a comedy skit depicting him and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The skit aired on a station owned by the Middle East Broadcasting Center, or MBC, which is a conglomerate owned by Saudi Arabia’s government.

The sketch begins with “Biden” and “Harris” walking on screen in front of a lectern as camera flashes can be heard popping. Biden points off screen, as if to members of a crowd. He then walks off stage, but Harris pulls him back to the lectern.

Here’s the rest of the sketch:

BIDEN: Thank you very much. Today, we gotta talk about the crisis [in] Spain. HARRIS: [taps him on the shoulder and whispers in his ear] BIDEN: Yeah, we gotta talk about the crisis in Africa.” HARRIS: [taps and whispers again] BIDEN: Yeah Russia. And I wanna talk about President of Russia–[pauses]. HARRIS: [whispers] BIDEN: Putin. Putin. Putin! Listen to me, I have [a] very important message to you. The message is [falls asleep and snores]. HARRIS: [nudges Biden awake] BIDEN: And the president of China– HARRIS: [whispers] BIDEN: Oh, I didn’t finish Russia? HARRIS: No, sir. BIDEN: Thank you to correct me, First Lady. HARRIS: [Covers mic, whispers] BIDEN: Thank you very much. God bless you, and God bless [snores] HARRIS: [Physically picking up Biden] Thank you all. Hallelujah! Clap to your president!

Last month Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly refused to take a call from Biden, who wanted the country to increase crude oil output as prices skyrocketed.

Watch above via the regime that murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com