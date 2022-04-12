Saudi State TV Brutally Mocks Biden as Doddering Old Man Who Calls Kamala Harris ‘First Lady’
A state-run television station in Saudi Arabia mocked President Joe Biden as a sleepy dotard in a comedy skit depicting him and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The skit aired on a station owned by the Middle East Broadcasting Center, or MBC, which is a conglomerate owned by Saudi Arabia’s government.
The sketch begins with “Biden” and “Harris” walking on screen in front of a lectern as camera flashes can be heard popping. Biden points off screen, as if to members of a crowd. He then walks off stage, but Harris pulls him back to the lectern.
Here’s the rest of the sketch:
BIDEN: Thank you very much. Today, we gotta talk about the crisis [in] Spain.
HARRIS: [taps him on the shoulder and whispers in his ear]
BIDEN: Yeah, we gotta talk about the crisis in Africa.”
HARRIS: [taps and whispers again]
BIDEN: Yeah Russia. And I wanna talk about President of Russia–[pauses].
HARRIS: [whispers]
BIDEN: Putin. Putin. Putin! Listen to me, I have [a] very important message to you. The message is [falls asleep and snores].
HARRIS: [nudges Biden awake]
BIDEN: And the president of China–
HARRIS: [whispers]
BIDEN: Oh, I didn’t finish Russia?
HARRIS: No, sir.
BIDEN: Thank you to correct me, First Lady.
HARRIS: [Covers mic, whispers]
BIDEN: Thank you very much. God bless you, and God bless [snores]
HARRIS: [Physically picking up Biden] Thank you all. Hallelujah! Clap to your president!
Last month Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly refused to take a call from Biden, who wanted the country to increase crude oil output as prices skyrocketed.
Watch above via the regime that murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
