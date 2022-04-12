A new twist has emerged in the Hunter Biden laptop saga as John Paul Mac Issac, the owner of the repair shop where Hunter Biden “forgot” his laptop, has admitted he knew of “multiple attempts” to insert “questionable material” as coming from the hard drive.

The Trump-supporting repair shop owner has become an unlikely key figure in this saga that has come with allegations of disinformation and media/big tech censorship during the 2020 general election and for well over a year later.

Mac Isaac sat down with Real America’s Voice anchor Ed Henry to discuss the laptop, and a portion of the video was shared on Twitter.

Mac Isaac revealed that he saw the hard drive as a national security concern, which “caused [him] to do a deep dive into the laptop once it became [his] property.” Mac Isaac added “During that time, I saw a lot of photos. I did not see a lot of photos that are being reported to be seen.”

“I do know that there have been multiple attempts over the past year and a half to insert questionable material into the laptop as in not physically, but passing it off as misinformation or disinformation as coming from the laptop,” he continued. “And that is a major concern of mine because I have fought tooth and nail to protect the integrity of this drive.”

For a story that has received a great deal of media attention, there is still a lot that we do not know about the origins of this laptop and hard drive which was first revealed to the New York Post by former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Hunter Biden has left open the possibility that the laptop belongs to him but the simply didn’t recall, owing to his past struggles with drugs that led him to two stays at a recovery clinic in Newburyport, MA. A laptop of his was also reportedly seized by federal officials from Dr. Keith Ablow’s office, who treats addiction from his office in Newburyport.

Forensic experts hired by the New York Times and Washington Post both have verified that a significant portion of the material alleged to have come from Hunter Biden’s laptop is authentic.

From the WaPo report:

The experts found the data had been repeatedly accessed and copied by people other than Biden over nearly three years. The MacBook itself is now in the hands of the FBI, which is investigating whether Biden properly reported income from business dealings. Most of the data obtained by The Post lacks cryptographic features that would help experts make a reliable determination of authenticity, especially in a case where the original computer and its hard drive are not available for forensic examination. Other factors, such as emails that were only partially downloaded, also stymied the security experts’ efforts to verify content.

The two forensics experts expanded by describing the hard drive as a “mess” — adding that, “from a forensics standpoint, it’s a disaster.”

One even compared the portable drive he received from The Post to a crime scene in which detectives arrive to find Big Mac wrappers carelessly left behind by police officers who were there before them, contaminating the evidence.

The full video is not available on the Real America’s Voice website or their YouTube page so the entire conversation is not currently viewable.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

