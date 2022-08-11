Savannah Guthrie Instagrams Her Mad Dash to NBC Studios After Sleeping In and Nearly Missing the Start of TODAY

Television news hosts, they’re just like us! Every once in a while, they also sleep in a little too much on a workday.

Savannah Guthrie took her Instagram followers for a ride on Thursday, treating them to her frantic rush to the set of the TODAY show after she overslept. The NBC anchor managed to arrive at the 30 Rock studio with minutes to spare before the show’s start.

Guthrie documented the journey on social media, telling her followers “Overslept big time. It’s 6:34 and I’m still in the car.” The TODAY show airs at 7:00 a.m. ET, and Guthrie shared a video of herself running up the stairs to the tune of Kate Bush’s “Running Up that Hill.”

According to Guthrie’s posts, it was 6:40 a.m. when she finally had a chance to sit down and get ready for the show while NBC’s staff attended to her hair and make-up. She arrived on set at 6:54 a.m., congratulating herself for making it on time for the local news tease.

“Oh yeah. It’s amazing,” said her co-host Craig Melvin.

When the show began, Melvin ribbed Guthrie over the near-miss, noting that Hoda Kotb had the morning off today, and “you almost had the morning off as well.”

“Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago,” he told viewers. “She overslept! She is normal!”

“Fifteen minutes ago with no hair, no makeup. It was a terrifying sight but some miracle workers upstairs rolled me in and I’m very happy to be here,” Guthrie said before jumping right into it.

Watch above, via NBC.

