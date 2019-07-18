Scaramucci Calls Out Trump’s ‘Racist Tropes’ Live on Fox News

Former momentary White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called out President Donald Trump for using “racist tropes,” and did so in the second-most direct way possible: by saying it live on Trump’s favorite Fox News show.

On Thursday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Scaramucci took to the Curvy Couch to discuss Trump’s racist tweets, and the subsequent rally at which supporters chanted for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to be sent back to Africa.

“You were very critical of him and his tweets over the weekend,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said.

“I’m not a fan of it because, you know, I’m an Italian American, and people were told that in my family, my grandmother was told that,” Scaramucci said. “He’s got so many great things to run on, Brian, we don’t have to go in that direction.”

“I understand that, but do you see, after watching the rally last night, do you see what he was getting at, does that make you feel differently?” Kilmeade asked.

“I don’t like the racist tropes, I’m just going to be totally honest with that,” Scaramucci said, but went on to add that “I’m a big supporter of the president’s, and I think it’s very important as a supporter to call balls and strikes because if you’re just saying I love you all the time…”

While Scaramucci called out the racist nature of Trump’s tweets, he wouldn’t quite take the next step when Kilmeade interrupted him to ask “Do you think he’s trying to be racist with those comments?”

“It doesn’t matter,” Scaramucci said. “It doesn’t matter, he’s the president of the United States and he’s the leader of the free world, okay, his microphone is 15 times, 20 times more than our microphones.”

Scaramucci also criticized the “go home” message by relating it to the experiences of white immigrants.

“Don’t say ‘go home,’ because let me tell you something, Irish Americans, Italian-Americans, many Americans that came here, their grandparents had to hear that,” Scaramucci said. “There were signs in the windows in Brooklyn that said ‘NINA,’ no Italians, no Irish need apply.”

Scaramucci went on to say that Trump’s message and the crowd’s chant are “against the interests and the ideals of what we all stand for in America.”

“And by the way I love the guy, so I’m talking about it as the way you would talk to a friend about it,” Scaramucci said, and concluded by noting “It’s not like I’m saying that supporting, I am supporting him, but you can’t go in that direction because what ends up happening is you’re going to turn off the people that you need to win reelection.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com