Anthony Scaramucci continued his revolt against Donald Trump with an interview where he wailed on the state of the president’s mental health on Wednesday night.

The former White House communications director commenced the next stage of his media blitz through an interview with Eric Bolling, where he was asked how turned against Trump. As Scaramucci explained the build-up to his final split from the president, he also pronounced Trump “nuts” while noting how long he remained loyal to his former boss.

“I’m done with the guy because its a sign he’s completely crazy,” the Mooch said. “He’s alienated every single person in the White House. He doesn’t talk to anybody in the White House. People are afraid of him…The entire party is scared of him, at least the people that are elected officials. They don’t like him. He has a base of supporters that like him, but he’s got 58 to 60 percent of the country who dislikes him.”

The tension continued to mount as Scaramucci and Bolling argued about whether Trump is stoking racism and dividing the country. This led to Scaramucci saying Trump is “mentally declining” and the country is getting tired of the “corrosive, socially-dividing cancer” he created.

When asked about Sean Spicer saying he was being used by Trump’s critics, Scaramucci returned fire and said the ex-press secretary “hates Trump’s guts” and only aligned with him because “he’s another swamp creature.”

“He can say whatever he wants, I could care less,” Scaramucci said. “He’s Liar Spice from the Spice Girls. Trust me, there’s never been a bigger liar than him. Trump’s up there, but he’s a big-time liar.”

Watch above.

