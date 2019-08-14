Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer argued former Donald Trump aide turned critic Anthony Scaramucci was being used by “the left and the media.”

Spicer, who resigned from the Trump White House near immediately after Scaramucci’s appointment, told Fox News’ America Newsroom that he was not “scared” of Scaramucci after Bill Hemmer noted Trump aide Mercedes Schlapp told America’s Newsroom that staffers were scared to death of him.

“I have not and never will be scared of him. I do know that it was a very rocky tenure,” Spicer said. “He didn’t have what it takes to do the job.”

“It’s catnip for the left-wing media to go out and use somebody like him to create a controversy,” Spicer said. “I just wish he had moved on and continued to support the president in a much more respectable way than he is right now.”

“I think where he is losing the battle is that the folks on the left and the media, they are going to use him for their soundbite to go against … go against the president now and then they will forget him in a week,” Spicer said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

