Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci appeared with Fox News’ Howard Kurtz Sunday and talked about his growing criticism of President Donald Trump.

Kurtz asked Scaramucci about the criticism from the left that he’s too late in recognizing what everyone saw in Trump the whole time.

Scaramucci called it “very justifiable criticism” and said, “We recognize that the president is a clear and present danger to the American society, the American culture. There are many people inside the White House and in the Cabinet. I would ask the left… let’s create an off-ramp for those people, because when you’re trying to deprogram people from a cult, one of the first things you have to do is allow them to change their mind.”

Kurtz remarked at one point it’s “pretty incendiary” to call Trump a “cult leader.”

Scaramucci said he just meant “people in cults need to be deprogrammed.”

He said there are still some Trump policies he likes, but that “”if he continues down the path of projecting racism to try to split the country, people like myself will break from him.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

