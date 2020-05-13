Joe Scarborough welcomed news that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was moved out of prison due to the health risks he faces from the coronavirus.

Manafort’s attorney informed the media that his client has been released from LCI Loretto, the Pennsylvania federal prison where Manafort was serving his sentence for crimes of tax fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy. Manafort’s age and health conditions would put him at considerable risk if he contracts Covid-19, but his lawyer said that he has been moved to home confinement.

Scarborough hailed the development Wednesday on Morning Joe, saying “[I] don’t know that it will be popular what I say next, but good.”

“What he did was wrong. What he did was not a death sentence,” he continued. “A 71-year-old guy who is obviously in poor health should not be left in prison to die. That doesn’t just apply to people who worked for Donald Trump.”

The MSNBC host went on by noting that Manafort’s home confinement comes as prisons throughout the country try to decide what to do with their inmates during the health crisis. Scarborough expressed hope that Manafort’s release will generate pressure so other nonviolent criminal offenders will also be let out.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]