Joe Scarborough retaliated at President Donald Trump Monday after the president attempted to smear him by resurrecting an old conspiracy theory.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the country, Trump took to Twitter to once again complain about Morning Joe. Trump attacked Scarborough in particular by calling for the re-opening of the case of Lori Klausutis, an intern who died in Scarborough’s congressional office in 2001 when he was a congressman. The death was deemed accidental as Klausutis suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition.

“Concast” should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

Scarborough responded to the tweet on air, calling it “extraordinarily cruel” and saying it played into Trump’s pattern of attacking his enemies with conspiracy theories.

“You, once again, drag a family through this and make them relive it again, just like Seth Rich’s parents. As if losing a loved one the first time isn’t enough,” Scarborough said. “But this weekend, my God, you were supposed to have a working weekend. You got it wrong again.”

After mocking Trump’s attacks and his incorrect statements throughout the pandemic, Scarborough took things up a notch by saying “Mr. President, you’re getting worse every day.”

You need to take a rest. You need to let Mike Pence actually run things for the next couple of weeks. Come back when you’re feeling a little better and when you can really actually focus on your job. You just can’t do that right now. Americans are dying every day because of it.

