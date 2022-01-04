Sean Hannity ‘Responds’ to Jan. 6 Committee Letter By Not Mentioning It, Slams ‘Cowardly Swamp Creatures’

Sean Hannity “responded” on Tuesday night to a letter he received from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot without, well, actually responding.

The committee is seeking the Fox News host’s voluntary cooperation with its probe. In its letter to Hannity, which was made public earlier in the day, the committee included a number of texts he sent to Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows before, during, and after the riot.

“Our nation cannot let anything like January 6th ever happen again,” the letter read. “Thus, we write today to seek your voluntary cooperation on a specific and narrow range of factual questions.”

At the beginning of his show, Hannity told viewers to stay tuned for a message to the “cowardly swamp creatures” in Washington, D.C. and the media. Given the day’s news, it appeared as though he would directly respond to the letter – or at least the news surrounding it – later in the show.

However, in the final segment, Hannity addressed the elephant in the room by not addressing it.

“I have an important message to all you elected swamp creatures in Washington, D.C., your willing accomplices, your press secretaries in the media mob,” he began. “It is frankly repulsive, just repulsive that all of you sycophants, you sit idly by, you say nothing, you do nothing, as Joe Biden completely mismanages Covid-19.”

Hannity proceeded to slam Biden’s response to the pandemic and the “enablers of failure” allegedly covering for him. He neither mentioned, nor alluded to the letter from the Jan. 6 committee.

Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Hannity, said earlier in the day that he is reviewing the letter and “will respond as appropriate.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com