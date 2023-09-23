Sean Penn Blows Off Vivek Ramaswamy As Uninteresting ‘High School Student’ Over Ukraine Stance

Actor and film director Sean Penn roasted Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over his policy stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, comparing him to a “high school student.”

Penn sat down with CNN anchor Jim Acosta to promote his new documentary film Superpower, which shows the actor embedded within Ukrainians during the invasion, and interviewing military and civilian leaders including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ramaswamy has adopted a stance on the war similar to former President Donald Trump by calling for the U.S. make Ukraine to sign a peace agreement that would give Russia the Donbas region and Crimea.

When Acosta brought up Ramaswamy and Trump’s policy stance, Penn was quick to dismiss their ideas.

“If Donald Trump gets back into the White House, if a Republican presidential candidate gets into the White House, there are others who did it. Ramaswamy There’s talked about this pulling back on U.S. support for Ukraine. Your response to that,” Acosta asked Penn.

He responded, “I don’t find him [Ramaswamy] very interesting because he’s just like a high school student who’s impressive because he got an ‘A’ in something he’ll never apply in life.”

Penn then appeared to criticize how the war in Ukraine was being presented to the American people in a misleading way.

“I think that in the blood of these parties, in the actual belief when paying attention to it, either party now can have a very big political moment because I think there’s a lot of like mindedness within the focus in the context of what this war means in the United States. It’s not been presented very well in terms of the context,” he concluded.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

