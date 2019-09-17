Sean Spicer Begs Americans to ‘Stand for Christ’ By Helping Him Win Dancing With the Stars

According to former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, the power of Christ compels you… to help him win ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

On Monday night, Spicer made his debut on the hoofing-with-has-beens competition show, scoring an apparently unimpressive 4 from the judges for his Spice Girls-fueled routine during which he skillfully managed not to defend Hitler.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee saw, in Spicer’s performance, an opportunity to strike a blow against what he called “Hollyweird,” which is a hilarious play on the word “Hollywood.”

“Wanna create an emotional meltdown in Hollyweird?” Huckabee wrote on Twitter. “Vote for @seanspicer to win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ tonight and every night he’s on. @seanspicer is a good guy and a brave sport to go on DWTS. Let’s show him some love!”

For added hilarious effect, he included a GIF from the hit film “Napoleon Dynamite.”

Wanna create an emotional meltdown in Hollyweird? Vote for @seanspicer to win “Dancing with the Stars” tonight and every night he’s on. @seanspicer is a good guy and a brave sport to go on DWTS. Let’s show him some love! https://t.co/UNI7xXVtwh pic.twitter.com/hlb2LeUFar — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 16, 2019

Recognizing the seriousness of the moment, however, Spicer reframed the dance competition as the struggle between Satan and the heavens that it clearly is. After thanking Huckabee for his support, Spicer wrote “Clearly the judges aren’t going to be with me,” and added “Let’s send a message to #Hollywood that those of us who stand for #Christ won’t be discounted.”

Thank you @GovMikeHuckabee Clearly the judges aren’t going to be with me. Let’s send a message to #Hollywood that those of us who stand for #Christ won’t be discounted. May God bless you https://t.co/Qqa9xi3pIM — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 17, 2019

Fortunately for Spicer, there will be no elimination in week one, and in future weeks, live voting will only be permitted during the East Coast broadcast time frame, meaning viewers in “Hollywierd” (heh) will not have seen the when voting.

Ratings for the premier have not been released as yet, but it was obviously the largest audience to witness a bongo-playing former White House spokesperson. Period!

Watch Spicer’s debut above, via ABC, and don’t let Jesus down!

