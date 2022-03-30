Sean Spicer Claims ‘Alec Baldwin Murdered a Woman on Set’

During a panel discussion on Newsmax Wednesday, Sean Spicer claimed, “Alec Baldwin murdered a woman on set.”

The actor infamously shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a mishap during filming of the movie Rust in New Mexico last October. Baldwin has not been charged in connection with the incident and said he is not responsible for her death.

As far as the justice system is concerned, he did not “murder” Hutchins.

Spicer made the claim during a discussion on Spicer & Keith about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

“There seems to be a prevailing sentiment in Hollywood to protect their own,” Spicer said. “Alec Baldwin murdered a woman on set and it’s all about protecting him, and we don’t talk about it and we barely covered the death of Halyna Hutchins the other night. And then you’ve got Will Smith committing an assault on stage in front of the entire world and everybody feels bad for Will Smith and not Chris Rock, the victim.”

Former Sen. Rick Santorum responded by saying “woke” Baldwin and Smith are “part of the liberal Hollywood elite and as long as you are part of that elite, as long as you subscribe to their their gospel, they’re going to protect you.”

Santorum added, “If you play the game, if you go along with this woke ideology, everything is forgiven and you can be part of the team. If you don’t, then even if you do a good thing, they’re gonna go after you and say that they’re bad.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

