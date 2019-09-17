Senator Chris Coons revealed to CNN New Day that the FBI declined to look into the new sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

During an interview with Alisyn Camerota, Coons was asked if he knew about Max Stier’s claims about Kavanaugh’s antics before they were picked up recently by The New York Times. Coons said that former Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley told him to direct his concerns to the FBI and that Stier corresponded with him as Stier was coming up with a list of potential witnesses to back up Deborah Ramirez’s accusations against Kavanaugh.

“Ms. Ramirez’s attorneys gave over a dozen names at least to the FBI who were not contacted or followed up on,” Coons said. “Mr. Stier was one of them. Several days later he reached out to me to say I am trying to be helpful here. I’m trying to offer some testimony, and so I simply passed on his contact information to the director of the FBI. I got a confirmation from the FBI they had received it, but to the best of my knowledge they never questioned or even contacted him.”

When asked if he thought the FBI’s investigation into Kavanaugh was “a sham,” Coons called it “deeply disappointing and troubling” on their part, and said “they did not handle the tip line to the best of my knowledge in the way that tip lines typically are.”

“This is, I think, a break from past practice where the Republicans and Democrats on the Judiciary Committee came to agreement about how investigations ought to happen,” Coons said. “In this confirmation overall, that broke down, and I suspect this is the result of that breakdown.”

Watch above, via CNN

