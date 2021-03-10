Tucker Carlson Mocks NYT Reporter as a ‘Deeply Unhappy Narcissist’ After Paper Calls Him Out for ‘Cruel’ Harassment

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson continued mocking New York Times tech reporter Taylor Lorenz Wednesday, after the paper called out his comments about her from the previous night.

On Tuesday, a day after International Women’s Day, Lorenz tweeted, “Please consider supporting women enduring online harassment. It’s not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear campaign I’ve had to endure over the past year has destroyed my life. No one should have to go through this.”

After Lorenz was mocked on Twitter, Carlson brought up her tweet and said, “You’d think Taylor Lorenz would be grateful for the remarkable good luck she’s had.”

He mockingly added, “Lots of people are suffering right now, but no one’s suffering quite as much as Taylor Lorenz is suffering. People have criticized her opinions on the internet, and it’s destroyed her life. Let’s pause on International Women’s Day and recognize that. You thought female Uighurs had it bad. You haven’t talked to Taylor Lorenz.”

The Times ended up issuing a statement in defense of Lorenz, saying Carlson engaged in “a calculated and cruel tactic, which he regularly deploys to unleash a wave of harassment and vitriol at his intended target.”

Carlson responded on his show Wednesday night and called Lorenz a “shining example” of his argument Tuesday about “how the most privileged in our society now consider themselves oppressed.”

He continued mocking Lorenz as he brought up her tweet about getting harassed online:

“Normally we’d be deeply sympathetic to this. Harassment is awful, harassment is a crime, and it should be a crime. If a mob of screaming lunatics showed up at Taylor Lorenz’s house and threatened her, we would condemn that mob immediately, no matter what political position they claim to represent. But that’s not even close to what Taylor Lorenz is talking about. According to Taylor Lorenz, saying mean things about her on Twitter is ‘harassment.’ Disagreeing with her on the internet at all is ‘harassment.’ Failing to affirm her as she self-actualizes and attempt to realize her hopes and dreams in this world is ‘harassment.’ And so on. There’s a lot of real harassment out there. This is not it.”

Carlson said “we were embarrassed for Taylor Lorenz” because “she spends her entire life on the internet, so of course after a while you become a deeply unhappy narcissist — that’s what the internet does to people.”

He mockingly read through the Times statement. “It’s a pretty good little scam the Times has going. They get to hurt you at will, but you’re not allowed to notice. Notice what they’re doing and you are ‘calculated and cruel,'” he said, referencing his own back-and-forth with the paper last year.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

