As CNN broke down Melania Trump’s speech for the 2020 Republican National Convention, they seemed surprised with how the First Lady acknowledged the impact that civil unrest and the coronavirus pandemic had on the country.

Wolf Blitzer called it a “moving” speech from Mrs. Trump, noting that she began by acknowledging those who lost loved ones to the pandemic, and declined to use her speech to attack her husband’s enemies like others at the convention have done. Jake Tapper followed up by saying the “she was such a stark contrast from her husband” by abstaining from rhetoric that would further divide the country.

“But expressing strong sympathy for individual suffering through the two major crisis facing the country right now…And then talking about the racial unrest and the problems with American history. A harsh realty that we are not proud of our history. These are things we have not heard,” Tapper said. “I have to say, not only is it in contrast with her husband, it’s almost a contradiction from her husband and the kind of presidency he has led.”

“She acknowledged what people are feeling,” Dana Bash said, remarking on how Mrs. Trump spoke to the country’s current realities on health and racial unrest. Abby Phillip agreed that the speech was unique within the RNC convention, and she complimented how “extraordinary” it was to see her make it her own. However, Phillip also said “if [Melania] is going to take a stand on racial justice, I would like to hear her say it in stronger terms,” even if she did speak to the issue more than others have so far.

Watch above, via CNN.

