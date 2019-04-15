Shep Smith Ends Interview With French Official Floating Notre Dame Conspiracy: ‘We’re Not Doing That Here … Not On My Watch’

Fox News anchor Shep Smith kicked a French media figure off the network today after he began conspiring about the supposed malicious cause of the fire at Notre Dame.

Smith’s guest, Philippe Karsenty — the deputy mayor of Neuilly-sur-Seine — was at the scene at the start of the Paris fire.

“It’s like a 9/11, it’s a French 9/11. It’s a big shock,” Karsenty said, before wildly claiming that “we’ve had churches desecrated each and every week all over France” over the past few years.

“So, of course, you will hear the story of the political correctness which will tell you it’s probably an accident, but I don’t think,” Karsenty added before he was abruptly cut off by Smith.

“Sir, sir, we’re not going to speculate of the cause of something that we don’t know,” shot back the Fox News anchor. “If you have observations or you know something, we would love to hear it.”

Karsenty attempted to continue his conspiracy, saying, “I’m just telling you something, what we need to be ready,” but Smith shut him down again and the guest was cut from the segment.

“No, sir, we’re not doing that here, not now, not on my watch,” Smith said. “The man on the phone with us has absolutely no information of any kind about the origin of this fire and neither do I.”

“The fire investigators will at some point come to a determination about what caused this and conspiracy theories about anything are worthless and in many cases counterproductive and injurious to society,” the host concluded. “And those who entertain them are not acting in the best interests of the people of this planet.”

Karsenty is a controversial right-wing figure in French media and politics. He has run for public office in the country and rose to prominence after being convicted of defamation for falsely claiming the network France 2 faked a video showing the murder of a Palestinian child.

Watch above, via Fox News.

