Shepard Smith Confronts CDC Director on ‘Confusion’ Around Public Health Guidelines: ‘There Is Widespread Frustration’

CNBC’s Shepard Smith confronted CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky Wednesday night on criticism of the Centers for Disease Control and questions about masking guidelines for vaccinated people.

“On this criticism on guidance, you’ve heard it. There is confusion,” Smith said. “Has the CDC lost its sort of lofty perch and if so, how do you plan to get it back?”

Walensky responded by saying, “The science is evolving, the science is moving and we are following the science each and every day. And our guidance is evolving as the science evolves.”

Smith asked when exactly the nation will get more clarity on guidance for workplaces and schools.

Walensky noted how CDC guidance has changed throughout the vaccine rollout and said she’s “really enthusiastic about updating them” again soon.

Smith then questioned Walensky directly on who still needs to wear masks:

Smith: Everybody in my work group is wearing a mask. Everyone. Why do we have to — we’re all vaccinated, why do we have to wear masks? Walensky: So we have to look at the science with regard to how the vaccine has worked in the real world setting. Smith: But isn’t it true, doctor — and forgive the interruption — but isn’t it true that once you’re masked, the science shows that if you’re around others who are masked, you’re okay? Walensky: Once you’re vaccinated, yes? Smith: That’s what I meant. ‘Cause we’re all vaccinated, you know, it’s like, “What do I get for being vaccinated? Can’t I take this off?” Walensky: Right, so we were looking for signs to ensure that the vaccine works just as well in the real world setting as it did in the trials. We need to ensure that the vaccines are working against all of the circulating variants that we have here in the United States. We’re following that carefully.

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb recently told Smith indoor mask restrictions should be lifted “right around now.”

Asked to comment on Gottlieb’s remarks, Walensky said, “We are looking forward to updating our guidance very soon.”

Smith asked her what those new guidelines might be, “because there is widespread frustration.” Walensky responded by again saying they’re going to update the guidance soon.

