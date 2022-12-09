Sinema Won’t Rule Out Voting for A Republican Over Biden in 2024: ‘What Matters to Me Is the Quality of the Person’

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) cannot commit to voting for President Joe Biden in 2024 and said she could not say for certain she will vote for a Democrat.

Hours after she announced her exit from the Democratic Party, Sinema sat down with CNN’s Jake Tapper to discuss the decision. Sinema has long been a thorn in the sides of Washington Democrats. She will still caucus with her old party but is keeping her options open with regard to who she will and will not support.

“Looking forward to 2024, will you support Joe Biden for President, if he runs?” Tapper asked her.

“You know, folks know this about me, I don’t typically talk much about partisan politics and I don’t talk much about elections,” she responded.

Tapper pressed her on the issue when he noted she publicly supported Biden in 2020.

“Yes, I did,” Sinema said. “I felt at the time he was the best candidate running for President.”

Tapper asked the 46-year-old first-term senator if she intends to truly embrace independence from political parties.

“So, you really are going to view the 2024 election as an independent?” he asked her. “You are not automatically going to go with the Democratic candidate? You’re going to see which one you prefer?”

She declined to say if she had ever voted for a Republican, and stated:

I always make my decision based on who I think is right for our country, who is the best person for the job. And it doesn’t matter to me much whether that person is affiliated with any party or which party they’re affiliated with. What matters to me is the quality of the person and whether or not he or she is the right person for that job.

Sinema also made it clear she has no presidential aspirations of her own.

Watch above, via CNN.

