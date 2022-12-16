‘Sir, Let Me Stop You Right There’: Fox News Host Demands House Republicans Investigate FBI Over Social Media ‘Censorship’

Fox News guest host Tammy Bruce told Rep. James Comer (R-KY) she wants the FBI because the bureau warned social media companies the Hunter Biden laptop story could be Russian disinformation.

That turned out not to be the case, as the hard drive purporting to show communications related to Biden’s international business dealings and salacious videos of the president’s son was in fact real.

The FBI in particular held meetings with Twitter about the matter, though there is no evidence the FBI demanded the story be banished.

On Friday’s edition of Hannity, Bruce hosted Comer, who in the next Congress is slated to be the chair of the House Oversight Committee and Reform, which is poised to launch an investigation into tech companies.

“I trust though, that you are going to expand this beyond Twitter,” she said. “You mentioned Google, you mentioned perhaps Facebook/Meta in general with Instagram. Are you going to expand and include those platforms which we also know at least from Mark Zuckerberg, he too was contacted by the FBI. I think we only know a portion of that, are you gonna expand this investigation?”

Comer replied in the affirmative.

“Big tech is gonna be a priority for the Republican majority,” he answered. “The FBI was involved in censorship in every form or fashion, whether it’s with the election, whether it’s with the Joe Biden agenda. They have stepped in where the government does not belong and this has to end. People have to be held accountable.”

The congressman then began talking about budget negotiations, where Senate Republicans seem prepared to work with Democrats to pass a spending bill before Republicans take over the House in January.

“And we are gonna have to start with the budget. That’s what is so frustrating about what’s going on right now in Washington–” Comer said before Bruce interrupted, perhaps pressed for time.

“Sir, let me stop you right there,” she interjected. “We want to see things get done. We know you can pull everything into the swamp and everything into the volcano, and it’s about the budget. We want some results. And at this point, it’s been the United States of the FBI and that is unacceptable to the American people and I love that you understand this.”

Bruce thanked Comer for joining her and moved on.

Watch above via Fox News.

