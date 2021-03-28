SNL Cold Open Takes on Pandemic Spring Break in Miami Beach: ‘Snatched, Vaxed, or Waxed?’

Saturday Night Live’s cold open featured the evening’s host, former SNL cast member Maya Rudolph, as the host of a dating show set in Miami Beach, Fl. for spring break.

The South Florida coastal city made headlines this month as spring break crowds overwhelmed local police and Mayor Dan Gelber imposed a curfew and restricted travel over the bridges.

The narrator introduced Miami Beach as the city “where the party don’t stop until the government-mandated curfew.”

Rudolph played the role of “Cece Vuvuzela,” the host of a dating show called “Snatched, Vaxed, or Waxed,” the “number one game show for hot, infectious singles.”

Cast members Chris Redd, Beck Bennett, and Kyle Mooney played the male contestants who were supposed to guess if the female contestants were “snatched, meaning their physique be right and tight, vaxed, and they got the anti-body-oddy-oddies, or waxed, aka smooth like a seal.”

Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner portrayed the not-so-lucky ladies that Rudolph’s character introduced as “Covid cuties.”

“It’s either get Covid or get laid!” Fineman declared.

The sketch ended with Bennet’s character revealing himself to be an undercover cop, ready to enforce the curfew. After some of the characters mistook “pepper balls” for some kind of liquor shots, Rudolph yelled out the iconic line, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

