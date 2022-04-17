<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and Colin Jost used their latest Weekend Update to crack wise about Elon Musk’s ongoing quest to take control of Twitter.

Che took the lead as the segment got to the news of Musk’s multi-billion dollar offer to purchase the social media platform and change their policies.

“That’s how badly white guys want to use the ‘N-word,'” Che joked. That caused Jost to crack up, but he pulled himself together and added “I don’t understand why Elon even wants to own Twitter. It used to be something that seemed important and even fun and now you look at it and it’s confusing and depressing. It’s the [Rudy] Giuliani of apps.”

“Elon built electric cars, he’s going to Mars, why is he even involving himself with Twitter?” Jost went on. “It would be like if the Prince of England gave it all up just to marry an actor from Suits. Plus, Twitter isn’t even that profitable anymore. It just feels like a bad business decision. And I say that as someone who bought a Staten Island Ferry with Pete [Davidson].”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com