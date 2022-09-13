Jimmy Kimmel Accused of White Privilege After Laying Down Through Quinta Brunson’s Emmy Speech

Quinta Brunson won her first Emmy Award last night but the moment was not without a little controversy — thanks to a cameo from ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel and actor Will Arnett were presenting the award for “Writing for a Comedy Series.” As the camera showed the pair on stage, Kimmel was laying on the floor. Arnett joked that Kimmel had lost for the 13th time for an award earlier in the night and had since consumed too many “skinny margaritas.”

As Arnett stood over Kimmel, he announced that Quinta Brunson had won the award for writing the pilot episode of her hit show, Abbott Elementary. As she took the stage, Kimmel remained laying down. Arnett helped Brunson navigate her way around Kimmel in order to reach the microphone.

Brunson gave her acceptance speech as Kimmel laid motionless beside her for the entire time. She even acknowledged him by saying, “Jimmy, wake up. I won!” Kimmel gave a thumbs-up and remained on the ground.

After Brunson finished her speech, Kimmel could be seen being dragged off the stage by Arnett and the show went to commercial break.

In a press conference following her first Emmy win, Brunson was asked about the odd exchange. She cited that although it was weird, her and Kimmel have a good professional relationship.

“I know Jimmy Kimmel and I don’t know — I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks, but I don’t know,” she said.

“Jimmy gave me my first like big, late-night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott. And one of the first people — he Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time. And he was so excited was gonna be on ABC. So I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was that it was Jimmy up there,” Brunson added.

“I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers. I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment. I don’t know. Tomorrow, maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m gonna be on his show on Wednesday. So I might punch him in the face. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens,” she concluded.

Some on Twitter had a very different reaction. Kimmel began trending soon after, and some observers even accused him of white privilege.

Jimmy Kimmel should have left the stage during Quinta’s speech. Highly disrespectful #Emmys — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 13, 2022

The choice to make Quinta Brunson step over Jimmy Kimmel to get to the mic and then play her off early was atrocious. #Emmys — Hunter Ingram (@hunter_wesley) September 13, 2022

jimmy kimmel laying on the floor while quinta has her moment is extremely irritating — Connor Perrett (@connorperrett) September 13, 2022

BREAKING: White bro literally won’t move out of the damn way to let the black woman have her moment alone. #Emmys — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) September 13, 2022

society failed when it enabled and encouraged jimmy kimmel’s continued success https://t.co/ASPdMR7vbl — Gene Park (@GenePark) September 13, 2022

I honestly didn’t pay attention to him because I was so focused on her. But seeing it frozen in time, Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta a very public apology. Especially now that I know he did this after he lost. It’s giving sore loser. It’s not a moment she can get back. https://t.co/omSyrxqPXE — alex. (@Alex_Washington) September 13, 2022

White male privilege at its worst and clearest. On his BEST DAY, Jimmy Kimmel cannot write a joke worthy of Quinta to even say on her IG. On Quinta’s worst day, her yawn is funnier than Jimmy. Yet he made her moment about him. The Braddery. The Chaddery. The Brockery. 😤 — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) September 13, 2022

Good morning to everyone just realizing Jimmy Kimmel sucks. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 13, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel is an obnoxious asshole. https://t.co/myDg13d9au — Darling Worrier #1 (@yosoymichael) September 13, 2022

Yes, Jimmy Kimmel is unfunny and a bad person. Welcome. https://t.co/DmYNPyDB92 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 13, 2022

