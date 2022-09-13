Jimmy Kimmel Accused of White Privilege After Laying Down Through Quinta Brunson’s Emmy Speech

By Candice OrtizSep 13th, 2022, 10:35 am
 

Quinta Brunson won her first Emmy Award last night but the moment was not without a little controversy — thanks to a cameo from ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel and actor Will Arnett were presenting the award for “Writing for a Comedy Series.” As the camera showed the pair on stage, Kimmel was laying on the floor. Arnett joked that Kimmel had lost for the 13th time for an award earlier in the night and had since consumed too many “skinny margaritas.”

As Arnett stood over Kimmel, he announced that Quinta Brunson had won the award for writing the pilot episode of her hit show, Abbott Elementary. As she took the stage, Kimmel remained laying down. Arnett helped Brunson navigate her way around Kimmel in order to reach the microphone.

Brunson gave her acceptance speech as Kimmel laid motionless beside her for the entire time. She even acknowledged him by saying, “Jimmy, wake up. I won!” Kimmel gave a thumbs-up and remained on the ground.

After Brunson finished her speech, Kimmel could be seen being dragged off the stage by Arnett and the show went to commercial break.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In a press conference following her first Emmy win, Brunson was asked about the odd exchange. She cited that although it was weird, her and Kimmel have a good professional relationship.

“I know Jimmy Kimmel and I don’t know — I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks, but I don’t know,” she said.

“Jimmy gave me my first like big, late-night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott. And one of the first people — he Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time. And he was so excited was gonna be on ABC. So I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was that it was Jimmy up there,” Brunson added.

“I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers. I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment. I don’t know. Tomorrow, maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m gonna be on his show on Wednesday. So I might punch him in the face. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens,” she concluded.

Some on Twitter had a very different reaction. Kimmel began trending soon after, and some observers even accused him of white privilege.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: