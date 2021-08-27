Spokesman for Major Evangelical Nonprofit Reportedly Fired for Promoting Covid-19 Vaccines

The spokesman for a large evangelical organization has been terminated from his position after refusing to recant his public statements urging people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Religion News Services is reporting that Daniel Darling was fired on Friday as senior vice president of communications by the National Religious Broadcasters.

Darling had written an op-ed for USA Today on August 1st in which encouraged people to get vaccinated. He wrote of the vaccines, “The discovery and technology are one of the most amazing feats of discovery in modern history. The discovery was made by dedicated scientists and doctors – many of whom are people of deep Christian faith.”

He added, “There are not many things in the world today that are worthy of our trust, but I sincerely believe the Covid-19 vaccine is one of them. As a Christian and an American, I was proud to get it.”

On August 18, he appeared on Morning Joe to talk about the vaccine.

“When trust goes down, belief in conspiracies goes up,” Darling told the Morning Joe crew. He said too many people heed the words of political pundits, but said that he’s seen a decrease in vaccine hesitancy around him.

“Anecdotally in my world, a lot of folks who have been very hesitant are getting the vaccine,” he said. “And I’m hearing from pastors around the country that that’s the case as well.”

The NRB said Darling had violated the organization’s policy of neutrality when it comes to the vaccine. According to a source who spoke with Religion News Services, Darling was given a choice of either recanting his remarks, or signing a statement attesting that he had been insubordinate. He refused to do either and was fired without being given a severance.

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com