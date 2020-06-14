Democratic vice presidential candidate and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said the debate about the “Defund the Police” movement has led the country to a “false choice” on how to address racial injustice and police brutality.

Abrams held a broad-range conversation with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, where most of the questions stemmed from the issues raised to the forefront after George Floyd’s death. Abrams is believed to be a likely candidate for Joe Biden’s 2020 running mate, but since the ex-veep says he does not agree with calls to literally defund the police, Stephanopoulos asked Abrams for her take on what the rallying cry means to her.

“I think we’re being drawn into this false choice idea,” Abrams said. “The reality is we need two things…We’ll use different language to describe it, but, fundamentally, we must have reformation and transformation.”

Abrams elaborated on her points by referring to the killings of Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks. She continued by saying people should discuss that “we have to have a transformation of how we view the role of law enforcement, how we view the construct of public safety, and how we invest not only in the work that we need them to do to protect us, but the work that we need to do to protect and build our communities.”

