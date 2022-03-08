The View cohosts on Tuesday discussed Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, which limits classroom discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity. Former Trump press secretary and communications director, Stephanie Grishman, who was guest hosting, told a personal story about her own gay son’s reactions to her time working for Trump.

Whoopi Goldberg started the conversation off by lamenting the Republican-sponsored law, saying, “I don’t understand the point.”

Goldberg added, “How about kids who have same-sex parents? If you’re the child of a same-sex couple, you can’t talk about your weekend with your folks, all the stuff you all did. I don’t understand the point. I don’t understand making kids’ lives harder than they need to be.”

Cohost Sunny Hostin jumped in, saying, “Cruelty is the point. It’s to shame families. It’s to shame children. We could see this coming, I think, when you start banning books, when you start banning history in the classroom.

“What’s the next step? Hostin continued. “It’s banning discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity. It’s banning discussions about certain religions. We have been on this path, I’m sorry, since your boss, former boss took office He started to say the quiet part out loud. The discrimination became transparent and this is the result.”

Grisham then jumped in, saying, “This one is personal to me. You bring up a great point. Because of my former boss. I have a 14-year-old son who is gay. Recently came out as gay. I have his permission to talk about this. He didn’t want to tell his friends where I worked. He was ashamed of where I worked, rightfully so, but also the fact that there’s this “don’t say gay” slogan out there, it’s making children feel different.”

“There’s a problem — it’s creating a problem where I don’t think there is,” Grisham concluded.

“That saying is coming from critics of the bill. We have to be honest about where it comes from,” clarified Sarah Haines, “That’s people pushing back on the bill.”

“It’s still out there. Don’t say gay,” added Grisham.

“That’s the outcome of it,” responded Goldberg. “That’s really the outcome.”

“Life is too short for us to do this to the kids. I’m sorry. It’s too short to do it to anybody. It’s too short to do it to the kids,” Goldberg concluded.

Watch the full clip above via ABC

