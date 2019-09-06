Late Show host Stephen Colbert absolutely filleted Seb Gorka for the latter’s new gig as a paid spokesman for a obscurefish oil supplement company and then mockingly imagined other future endorsements for the former Trump White House aide: “May your erection last a thousand years!”

Gorka recently appeared as a paid endorser — and claimed user — of an over-the-counter relief supplement. In the ad, Gorka is deceptively listed as “Dr. Seb Gorka,” even though the right-wing radio host has a PhD. in political science and is not a medical doctor.

Colbert, teeing up his bit on the hokey ad, reminded his viewers that Gorka “was accused of having links to Hungarian far-right groups, and wore a medal at Trump’s Inaugural Ball that has been linked to Nazi colluders. So, good guy.”

“Now, we joke, ha ha. But it does say right on the screen ‘Dr. Sebastian Gorka.’ So you can trust his medical advice because he is a doctor of political science,” Colbert joked. “So remember, when he puts on that rubber glove and tells you to bend over, he’s just conducting a poll.”

“Now that Gorka has established himself as a spokesman, I look forward to his further endorsements,” Colbert added, walking offscreen to don a phony goatee. Reappearing, Colbert, as Gorka, then ran through a list of potential (made-up) products that might fit with the right-wing pundit’s personality — and the corresponding taglines to go with them.

-Lubramax re-healthening supplements: “When a shadowy pill-man in an alley waved a greasy bag of cash at me, I couldn’t refuse! And I know what you’re thinking: ‘What is this accent?’ Former centaur. Before I took Lubramax, my feet were hooves!”

-Barimen anti-fungal foot and face cream: “The ‘only’ anti-fungal cream endorsed by the Hungarian Nazi party.”

-Colonel Rootentoot’s natural male enhancement: “Ingredients include turmeric, blood, and soil. May your erection last a thousand years!”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

